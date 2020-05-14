Castle Rock police officers visit nursing home, celebrate resident’s birthday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Castle Rock police officers took time to pay a visit to Brookside Inn on Wednesday. They heard it was one of the resident’s 85th birthday. They also held a walk-by parade to wave and hold up signs to the other residents.

“We wanted to do something as a police department to reach a lot of residents of the town. We know it’s a difficult time for them,” Officer Amanda Lane said.









The 125 residents each looked out their window and waved back. They aren’t able to have family members visit inside, so the staff said this was a nice distraction for them.

“We are so thankful they came, not just for Sandy’s birthday, but for all the residents and even the nurses here. Being in quarantine has not been easy, so we thank them very much for coming,” Nurse Amber Barnhard said.

Lane helped coordinate the visit to the facility that holds a special place in her heart.

“It warms my heart so much. My mother used to be a resident here and the staff took such excellent care of her. I just really have a soft heart for these people and this place. Brings a tear to my eye to see them smile and wave back and know they have somebody else thinking about them,” she said.