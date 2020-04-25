Arvada woman serving up soup for the soul during coronavirus pandemic

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Coloradans are stepping up in a number of ways to help those battling COVID-19 on the front lines.

Elyse Gordon Holz served up a dose of help in the form of soup and then watched her small act of kindness multiply.

She delivered it to a hospital near her home.

“They’re willing to stake their lives right here where everything’s happening. It chokes me up, actually,” Elyse said, fighting back tears.

Just like the ingredients in her soup, her act of kindness multiplied into something greater because her friend Eli Katz and his nonprofit, the Zwiski Foundation, also got involved.

Together, they began delivering soup to four Denver-area hospitals, using vegetables donated by Rebel Farms as well as food from a handful of restaurants that are currently sitting on a surplus of supplies.

“This is something that can be franchised, locally, wherever you are. It’s not unique to Denver. We can do this,” explained Katz.

They call their operation, “Rescue Soup,” which stands for ‘Serving Others Under Pressure.’

Right now, Elyse and just a handful of other volunteers are cooking up their labor of love, but she has high hopes.

“I want more people to join in. I don’t want to be the lone ‘soup’erintendent,” she joked.

Elyse says she’s come to realize soup doesn’t just magically heal those who eat it, it’s also medicine for those who make it.

“It feels great. It makes me cry every time I drop it off,” she said.