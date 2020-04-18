Anonymous donor gives $2,200 stimulus to Castle Rock family in need

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – As many people wait for their government stimulus checks, one Castle Rock resident and small business owner donated theirs to a family in need.

Alicia Wantuch has her hands full these days with two small children, and being recently diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

Her husband is working two jobs, but they are struggling to make ends meet. But this week, they had a visit from Castle Rock police Officer Seth Morrissey.

“Knowing their situation, as soon as I got the call yesterday about our amazing citizen who wanted to help out, I knew exactly who it could go to,” Morrissey said.

A resident and small business owner told Castle Rock police they wanted to donate their stimulus check to a family in need.

“As soon as Alicia saw it, you could tell. She knew what a bank envelope looks like and just, tears started. There must have been some dust in the air, I started watering up because of the dust. It was amazing!” Morrissey said.

Wantuch said, “He handed it to my daughter and she brought it to me and I just broke down in tears because we’ve been buried in bills since my diagnosis and didn’t know what we were going to do. Honestly, an answer to prayer.”

The envelope contained $2,200. The donor also sent groceries and diapers.

“Even if they don’t want to be known, please thank them for us. This is a life changer at this point,” Wantuch said.

Castle Rock police say they are not surprised by the donation.

“That’s Castle Rock. That’s the way our residents are. They take care of each other,” Morrissey said.

The business owner did not want to be identified, but we do know it is a business that is shut down because of the coronavirus.

Castle Rock police posted this story on Facebook and Instagram and say they have heard from several other people who also want to help out families in need.