‘Adopt-a-senior’ to show support for a Colorado graduate confined by coronavirus



PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – Right now, high school seniors all over the country are missing major milestones, from senior proms to commencement ceremonies. But there’s a way you can lift their spirits.

A group of parents in Parker have taken their cue from a growing social media movement, and started their own “adopt-a-senior” Facebook group. In Parker, more than 1,100 people have already joined the group.

The idea is to help erase the disappointment high school seniors are facing amid the coronavirus closures that have kept them away from school. So parents post a picture and biography of their graduating senior on the Facebook page, and other families and total strangers “adopt” them. That means sending them gift boxes, cookies, greeting cards or anything else that might cheer them up.

“We’re just trying to reach out and make things as normal as possible, and either you can be the kiddo that is sitting around, or even the parent for that matter, sitting around and complaining about how they have to stay home, or you can make the best of it,” said Sheli Silvius, parent of a Ponderosa High School senior and one of the organizers of the Parker “adopt-a-senior” Facebook group.

To adopt a class of 2020 high school senior, visit their Facebook page for more information.