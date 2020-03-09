Front range campuses create task forces to prepare for Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) --A fourth person affiliated with CU Boulder was tested for the coronavirus, the school says.

Two more university member’s tests came back negative. The latest tests are still pending.

With the threat now reaching school soil, universities across the front range are creating plans and even tasks forces to respond.

“I feel responsible for all of these sons and daughters,” CSU’s President Joyce McConnell said.

McConnell tells Fox31 the university specifically created a preparedness team around the coronavirus threat.

“We started planning as soon as we saw the outbreak in Wuhan,” McConnell said.

CSU’s president says there is a campus hotline for medical calls. The university is also working with the health department and spent last week putting together a process that would allow classes to be completed online.

“We are confident we are going to be able to mobilize if we need to be able to,” McConnell said.

The coronavirus has not impacted on-campus classes at CSU, CU Boulder or Denver University at this point.

Each university tells FOX31 emergency plans are in place to make sure students and staff are safe and protected given the severity of the coronavirus.

“CSU rams take care of rams and that includes every ram, no matter where they are from we want to support them,” McConnell said.

CSU had 330 students overseas this semester -- 51 chose come home already, 49 from Italy, one from China and one from South Korea.