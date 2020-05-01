Friends reflect on life of Aurora paramedic who died in NYC from COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — For more than three decades, Paul Cary worked as a firefighter and paramedic for Aurora Fire Rescue. During that time, he impacted countless lives.

“He was that guy that just took you under his wing,” said Jeseray Leer.

Leer met Cary when she was a rookie E.M.T. at age 18.

“He helped remind you that you get to touch somebody’s life for a few minutes and you get to choose to make that experience good or bad and you get to make a difference in their lives,” Leer explained.

Cary passed away on Thursday after a short battle with COVID-19. He contracted the virus while working as a paramedic in New York City.

Cary’s passion in life was helping others. Not only was he a paramedic and firefighter, he was also an educator.

“Everybody that worked with him just enjoyed him,” said Scott Nelson, a former colleague and friend.

Nelson said Cary helped train hundreds of people during his career.

“When you’re talking about lives saved – you’re talking thousands [of people],” he added.

Cary was 66. Although he was considered in the ‘high risk’ category, Cary’s colleagues say he was adamant about helping the people of New York.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that he went. And I’m sure he would do it again in a heartbeat too, because that’s who he was,” Leer said.

Cary leaves behind two sons and four grandchildren.