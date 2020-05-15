Friends, family host Star Wars parade for Centennial kids who lost dad to COVID-19

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 60 vehicles paraded through a Centennial neighborhood Thursday evening to honor the life of Scott Kaplan, who died from COVID-19 less than two weeks earlier.

The Star Wars-themed parade was also a surprise for Kaplan’s two sons on what would have been their dad’s 44th birthday.

“It has been a tough day. They went and visited him at the cemetery and that was very hard for them,” said Marci Kaplan, Scott Kaplan’s sister. “They need all the happiness in the world right now.”

Kaplan was an advocate for multiple sclerosis and well-known in the community. He spent 40 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

Sandra Gwinn, who helped organize the event, says many people in the area wanted to help the family in some kind of way.

“I know there are a couple people here from the neighborhood that don’t even know the family but just wanted to come because their story has been so touching,” said Gwinn.

The parade lapped the Kaplan’s home twice with neighbors coming out to watch along the way. Many people wore Star Wars masks or costumes.

“Scott would have been over the moon with this. He started loving Star Wars when he was 4 and this would have just put such a huge smile on his face,” said Karen Kaplan, Scott’s mother.