FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County officials announced Thursday morning that the COVID-19 testing site at Water World will remain open through March 31.

The site, located at 8801 North Pecos Street in Federal Heights, can administer up to 1,500 tests each day.

The site will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing is free at the Water World testing site.

Registration is required. You can register here.