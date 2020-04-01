Local nonprofit providing free RVs, campers for health care workers to self-isolate in

DENVER (KDVR) — Many health care workers in Colorado are choosing to self isolate so they don’t put their families at risk.

To ease that burden, a nonprofit is providing medical employees campers and RVs free of charge.

“There’s already a lot of health care workers who’ve gone on medical leave to protect family at home, because they can’t isolate the right way. Or they have simply walked off the job and quit,” said Jesper Sahlberg.

Sahlberg owns Rocky Mountain RV and Camper Rental in the Denver Tech Center. He’s also a member of the Recreational Vehicle Advisor Consumer Association (RVACA).

The association is working with local businesses, like Sahlberg’s, to provide healthcare workers with a free RV or camper during this difficult time.

Sahlberg delivered a camper to nurse in Boulder just this week.

"He was in a desperate situation and needed a solution to not be one of those who goes on medical leave to protect his family,” Sahlberg said.

The nonprofit believes campers and RVs would be incredibly helpful in this situation.

"They’re perfect for personal isolation, they’re self contained. More importantly, they also provide comfort and rest to healthcare workers so they can rest in between shifts,” Sahlberg explained.

So far, RVACA has been footing the bill. In fact, the nonprofit’s founder Gigi Stetler maxed out her own personal credit cards to assist.

The organization is hoping people will consider donating to help with the cause. If you can, visit its website to donate.

If you’re a health care worker who is looking to apply for a free RV or camper, click here.