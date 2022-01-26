Free mental health program for Colorado youth sees growth in first months

DENVER (KDVR) — As the pandemic drags on, young people are dealing with growing stress and anxiety, and a free mental health program launched by Gov. Jared Polis is seeing growth.

The program is called I Matter, and since October it has provided more than 1,300 free therapy sessions to people ages four to 21.

The participants get up to six free behavioral health sessions, and the licensed providers are reimbursed.

“I think there’s a lot of sadness around isolation that youth are experiencing,” said Neva Martinez Ortega, one of the providers who works for Servicios de La Raza.

She says youth are going through a lot during the pandemic. This includes switching between remote and in-person learning, losing family members and having family members get sick with COVID.

She believes the IMatterColorado.org website makes mental health care accessible. Young people can log on themselves and get an appointment in person or online, possibly even the same day.

“So, really dealing with how to find healthy coping skills for sadness and stress, and you know finding out if they need that linkage to longer-term care, or if a brief intervention is appropriate,” Martinez Ortega said.

The program is open to all young people up to age 18, and people up to age 21 if they receive special education services.

As of Jan. 24, 652 young people had participated in at least one session. That includes youth in 37 of the state’s 64 counties.

If you would like help go to IMatterColorado.org.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. Learn more at coloradocrisisservices.org.