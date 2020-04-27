Free drive-thru coronavirus testing at King Soopers starts Tuesday at the Auraria Campus

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers announced a partnership Sunday with the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center for free COVID-19 drive-thru testing.

The testing will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Auraria Campus in Denver.

Testing Site Information:

● Dates: Tuesday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 29

● Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

● Location: Fifth Street Garage on the Auraria Campus, 650 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80204

● Registration is required. Register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852-2567

(select option 1, then option 3)

“King Soopers’ vision is to help people live healthier lives, and it has never been more important

as we help to expand testing across Colorado,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers.

“This work, like all work we do, is guided by our values and our promise- to Feed the Human

Spirit. We continue to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our

commitments to our customers and communities. That is why King Soopers and Kroger Health

will be donating all professional services at drive-thru testing facilities, these services include

ordering and observing the COVID-19 tests.”

King Soopers said people seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible.

Those eligible will next select a testing location and appointment time. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. When a person

arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled

up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car to administer the test, according to a release from King Soopers.

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.

The Auraria testing site is estimated to have capacity for 250 vehicles per day.