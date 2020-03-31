FOX31, Channel 2 viewers donate more than $210,000 to The Salvation Army for food, supplies

DENVER (KDVR) – FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers stepped up once again and have already raised more than $210,000 through the FOX31 & Channel 2 Virtual Food and Supply Drive with The Salvation Army, presented by Ramos Law, to support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign continues for the next few weeks and the stations will host another virtual phone bank next Tuesday, April 7.

Donate Now: Monetary donations are being accepted any time online

Across Colorado, families are facing tough questions about how they’ll pay bills, buy groceries and stay afloat during this unprecedented crisis.

The FOX31 & Channel 2 Virtual Food & Supply Drive with The Salvation Army is encouraging all of us to help our neighbors by donating money so The Salvation Army can provide much-needed canned food, dry goods, hygiene items, paper products, water, baby formula, and diapers and wipes to families in need.

“As we continue to cover this quickly evolving and unprecedented event, we recognize that the largest need right now is helping families and individuals who have been impacted by the measures we are taking to keep one another safe.” said Byron Grandy, vice president and general manager of FOX31 and Channel 2. “By working with our partners at The Salvation Army and with the support of Ramos Law, our community has rallied so that Coloradans get the resources they need. We are proud of the work we have done so far and look forward to continuing it until this crisis subsides.”

The campaign kicked off last Monday and the response has been absolutely overwhelming. During that time, The Salvation Army of Denver Metro has provided:

20,279 prepared meals

582 food boxes

1,109 cases of emotional/spiritual care

9,408 nights of lodging

“We’re so grateful to partner with FOX31 and Channel2 on this Virtual Food and Supply Drive,” said Major Mike Dickinson, The Salvation Army Inter-mountain Divisional Commander. “In this difficult time, this drive has allowed us to provide assistance to thousands of people struggling because of the COVID pandemic, and this number will just continue to climb. We couldn’t do this without the support of FOX31 and Channel 2.”

The campaign will continue as more Coloradans are impacted by the coronavirus-related shutdowns and layoffs.

A virtual phone bank will be held next Tuesday, April 7. Viewers are encouraged to tune in from 6 a.m. to noon and again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. as Salvation Army representatives will be standing by safely and remotely to answer calls and accept secure over the phone donations.

Viewers are encouraged to go online anytime to donate.