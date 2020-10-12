Four Grand Fire Protection District firefighters test positive for COVID-19

GRANBY, Colo. (KDVR) — Four members of the Grand Fire Protection District’s volunteer fire department have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive cases were confirmed on Oct. 7, 8, 9 and 10. The positive individuals were immediately isolated and are reporting mild symptoms such as headache, cough, nasal congestion and muscles aches, according to a release on Monday from GFPD.

Fire district officials said all members of Grand Fire who were in very close, prolonged contact with the positive cases during the specific timeframe of exposure have been ordered to quarantine and to notify their supervisor of any onset of COVID-like symptoms. Grand Fire is working closely with Grand County Public Health (GCPH) officials to assist with monitoring the situation and contact tracing.

GCPH will be testing all members of the fire department within the next few days.

“Grand Fire has been following the protocols and best practices put in place by GCPH since March.” stated Fire Chief Brad White.

“We require masks in the station, keep daily temperature and symptom logs, and sanitize all surfaces and equipment frequently. But after eight months and an extremely busy fire season, it appears that one of our members was exposed and the virus worked its way through our resident program.”

Assistant Chief Ron Thurston added, “We have a response plan in place. We are working with Grand County Public Health and our mutual aid partners to prevent any further spread of the virus, while still responding to our community’s needs.”