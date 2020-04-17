Fort Morgan meat plant sees first COVID-19 death

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KDVR) – A worker at a Fort Morgan meat production facility passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April, according to her friends.

Aye Aye Myint, who was known by her friends as Ma Ei, died last week.

“She’s a very generous friend, you know? She worked so hard. She worked so hard in her life,” said Angela Forer, who had known Myint for several decades.

Forer said Myint described having a fever and an extremely sore throat while she was fighting the illness. She did not complain of a cough or any other respiratory issues.

“She can’t drink and can’t swallow her saliva,” said Forer. “And she says she didn’t want to go to the hospital.”

Forer said Myint was afraid of the hospital because she had read things online that described people dying alone when they would go.

“We Burmese are scared of the hospital too,” said Forer.

Forer said Myint arrived in the United States in 2008, from a Burmese refugee camp. She worked at Cargill, according to Forer, for about three years. She worked at the JBS meat plant prior to that.

Forer said she was always saving some of her salary to give away to people in need.

“She’s a Christian, so anything she earned, she saved 10 percent for church to donate,” said Forer.

Myint’s cousin, Swe Ko, said Myint loved being involved in the community and was happy to be working in the United States.

“Cargill is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in our community. I can confirm that an employee who worked in our Fort Morgan, CO plant has died due to COVID-19 related illness. This person was not working at the time and was self-quarantined following our detailed screening process. To respect the privacy of the person, we cannot share further details,” said Dan Sullivan, a spokesperson for Cargill.

Sullivan said the company has worked to enhance safety precautions at the plant, which employs about 2,000 people.

“We are prioritizing the health and safety of our employees, as they are essential in delivering the food we all need to stay healthy and nourished. That is why we are adopting additional precautions to support staff at production facilities, including temperature testing, providing and encouraging the use of face coverings, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, prohibiting visitors from our facilities, stopping international and domestic air travel, adopting social distancing practices where possible and offering shift flexibility, staggered breaks, increased spacing in work areas and waiving co-pays for coronavirus testing for employees. All of our production facilities are working their response playbooks,” he said.

Steve Vairma, the secretary and treasurer for Teamsters Local 455, the union that represents workers like Myint, said there are about 150 workers that are in quarantine and 15 that have tested positive for COVID-19 who work at the facility.

Vairma said he feels the company has been responsive to any concerns from the union.

“They seem to respond quickly on our folks’ behalf. They do seem to be putting our workers’ safety as a high priority,” Vairma said.

He praised the company’s decision to install partitions in the plant and to take temperatures. He said he believes the company is focused on safety rather than production.

“They’ve been taking action immediately since the COVID-19 release, and we started really having to deal with it here in Colorado,” Vairma said.

Vairma said the company also canceled the second shift operation by moving it to a first shift, which is giving them an opportunity to do more cleaning.

“From what we’ve seen and what we’ve been told from the department of health is that that is in fact happening. That is a huge concern for us is making sure members have face masks, making sure they are getting hand sanitizers. Especially in high-risk areas, like the turn-styles,” he said.

Vairma said the union would like to see Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for the food supply industry enforced.

“We are going to urge our state representatives, urge the governor to impose an executive order on what the best practices should be for the food supply industry, and that we now move these things from being just guidelines to start moving them to be an enforceable act,” he said.