Fort Lupton High School student tests positive for COVID-19

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Wednesday was the third day in class for students at Fort Lupton High School, but after one student tested positive for COVID-19 an entire cohort will be back to remote learning for the next two weeks.

The school said it learned of the positive result Wednesday morning and was sending students in the blue cohort home immediately.

Those students will have 14 days of at-home learning, before a planned return to in-person learning on Sept. 8.

Students in the white cohort will continue in-person learning.

