Fort Collins pools will not open this summer, select splash pads will open in July

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Fort Collins Recreation and Parks Departments announced on Monday that City Park Pool, Mulberry Pool and the Senior Center Pool will remain closed for the duration of the summer months.

City officials sited concerns about current public health, financial and operational factors in making the decision.

The Old Town Square splash pad reopened last week, the Spring Canyon Park and Fossil Creek Park splash pads will open the week of July 6 and remain open until Labor Day.

Signage will be posted limiting the number of users at one time along with physical distancing recommendations.

City staff plan to evaluate the feasibility of reopening Mulberry Pool and Senior Center Pool in August, making a determination for the fall at that time.