Fort Collins engineer creates ‘Social Stick’ to help with social distancing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Collins engineer has created a device called the “Social Stick,” which aims to help people practice social distancing.

The 6-foot instrument helps people know they are staying 6 feet away from each other.

R.T. Custer is the inventor. He says he recently came up with the idea after a conversation with friends.

“Maybe this is just a funny gift for a friend,” says Custer. “But it’s cool and practical too.”

The concept is gaining attention.

Custer says he is in “conversations” with retail stores and government entities.

The “Social Stick” can be found online.