Forget 6 feet of social distancing, droplets can fly up to 27 feet, study shows

DENVER (KDVR) — In the right conditions, droplets from the nose and mouth can fly up to 27 feet and stay suspended for minutes, according to a new study.

The study, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that a sneeze, “Given various combinations of an individual patient’s physiology and environmental conditions, such as humidity and temperature, the gas cloud and its payload of pathogen-bearing droplets of all sizes can travel 23 to 27 feet.”

Other studies have shown that a quarter of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. Doctors said the combination of factors is another reason why people should cover their nose and mouth in public.

“We don’t want to scare people or terrify them, it’s just that question of reducing the chance of contagion,” said Dr. Jose Jimenz, a chemistry professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“The best analogy we can come up with is…if you imagine someone who’s smoking or vaping…sometimes you are in the street and you smell smoke and you don’t see anyone smoking. So it can happen when you are far,” Jimenez explained.

Denver, Boulder and many other cities in Colorado have now passed ordinances requiring people to cover their face when their in stores, hospitals and more. Plus, Gov. Jared Polis has issued an executive order mandating essential workers cover their faces while working with the public.