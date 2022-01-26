Forget about the flu? Hospitalizations still way down despite COVID’s spread

DENVER (KDVR) — For the second year in a row, Colorado’s flu rates have stayed well below average.

Doctors warned before the beginning of the flu season last year that COVID and the flu could coincide into a “twindemic” during the 2021-22 winter season, but so far flu numbers have stayed far beneath the historic average.

Hospitalizations associated with influenza plummeted to nearly nonexistent in the two flu seasons that have come since the COVID pandemic began in March 2020. In the 2020-21 flu season, the rate of hospitalizations associated with the flu was less than 1% of what they were the year before.

The 2019-20 flu season hospitalization rate was 61.5 people per 100,000 residents across all 64 counties in Colorado. In the 2020-21 season, it fell to only 0.06 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

It has gone up slightly year over year this season but remains far below pre-pandemic level. In December 2021, the flu hospitalization rate was 2.94 per 100,000 residents.

The number of people entering hospitals with the flu has ticked up this year with another four months of the official flu season left.

Colorado saw a meager 34 flu hospitalizations for the 2020-21 season. As of late January, 353 people have been hospitalized with the flu this year. By comparison, the 2019-20 flu season had more than 3,500 hospitalizations.