Coronavirus: 2 ‘presumptive positive’ cases in Colorado, Polis says

DENVER (KDVR) – Two “presumptive positive” cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the first patient is an out-of-state man in his 30s. He was visiting Summit County.

“The case had known exposure to the virus through close contact with a person with COVID-19 outside of Colorado,” the CDPHE said in a written statement.

The man spent time in Italy in mid-February, Polis said.

On Feb. 29, the man flew to Denver International Airport, rented a vehicle and traveled to a condo in Summit County. He did not show symptoms at the time, Polis said.

The governor said the man was in Summit County for outdoor activities, but could not say whether he visited ski resorts.

The man was spending time with his fiance and two friends. The friends are Colorado residents. The friends and fiance have received quarantine instructions.

On March 3, the man developed symptoms and went to Saint Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

Polis said the man was later taken via private vehicle to a hospital in Jefferson County so he could be at a lower elevation.

The man is in isolation and will remain there until cleared by public health officials.

Officials did not say where exactly he is receiving treatment, but it is in the Denver metro area.

The CDPHE said that because testing was conducted at the state level, it is considered a “presumptive positive” and will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

“The department is working with the local public health agencies to identify any close contacts who may have been exposed while the person was infectious. Public health practitioners will attempt to contact anyone who may have been exposed and monitor them for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” officials said.

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of the CDPHE, said the agency is hopeful the patient will have a swift recovery.

“Like other states, we expected to begin seeing cases in Colorado and that is why we have been preparing for the past couple of months, in conjunction with local public health agencies and healthcare partners. Our goals are to protect the public from the disease, get people the care they need, and minimize disruption to daily lives,” Hunsaker Ryan said.

Details about the second “presumptive positive” case have not yet been released. The two cases are not connected, Polis said.

Twelve people have died from the virus in the United States. Eleven of the fatalities occurred in Washington state; the other occurred in California.

A recent surge of cases nationwide has prompted new travel restrictions, school closures and emergency declarations.

Health officials recommend frequent hand washing and staying at least six feet away from people showing symptoms.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.