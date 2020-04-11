First look inside the Colorado Convention Center, which will soon be makeshift hospital

DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time Friday, cameras were allowed inside the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, which is being transformed into a makeshift hospital.

“We anticipate 250 beds to be ready by 18th of April,” said Maj. Christopher Mazurek with the Army Corps of Engineers, adding, “The plan is to get all 2,000 beds ready.”

Patients will be housed in individual pods, which are currently being constructed. Each pod will have its own walls and oxygen supply which will be pumped in from outside the convention center.

The goal is for this facility to be the last stop for recovering COVID-19 patients.

By creating this facility, the state is hoping critically ill patients can be cared for in actual hospitals while recovering patients still have a place to be looked over.

“I don’t expect it will be completely full,” Gov. Jared Polis said at a press conference Friday.

“Unfortunately, I also don’t think it will be completely empty,” Polis added.

A similar facility is expected to be constructed in Loveland on the complex of “The Ranch.”