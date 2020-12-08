First Gentleman Marlon Reis released from hospital following COVID treatment

DENVER (KDVR) — Marlon Reis, partner to Gov. Jared Polis, has been released from the hospital after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened in the past couple days.

Gov. Polis said in a statement that Reis is feeling well and his doctor has advised him to take steroids for two more days. Reis was treated at UCHealth at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Gov. Polis drove him home Tuesday morning.

The First Gentleman had this to say about his condition:

“I am so thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff and for the support and well wishes we have received from friends, neighbors, and Coloradans during this time. I hold everyone who has been affected by this deadly virus in my heart. Jared and I continue to encourage our fellow Coloradans to remain vigilant, wear masks, stay six feet apart, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands regularly.”

Gov. Polis and Reis announced they are positive with the COVID virus nine days ago. According to a press release, Reis started to experience a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath.

While Reis was in the hospital, he did not require oxygen assistance and received dexamethasone for inflammation and remdesivir.

Gov. Polis is still not experiencing any symptoms and will return to public activities as soon as doctors clear him to be around others.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as received.