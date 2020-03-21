First Eagle County resident dies from COVID-19, fifth death in the state

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Saturday, Eagle County Public Health and Environment confirmed an Eagle County resident has died from COVID-19.

The resident was a male in his 60s, with underlying health conditions.

He died at a Denver-area hospital.

This marks the fifth death in Colorado from COVID-19. As of Friday, there were 364 positive cases, along with 44 hospitalizations.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are confirming the loss of one of our community members from COVID-19. We are extremely saddened by the news and extend our deepest condolences to the family,” said Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “The news of this loss in our community serves as a solemn reminder that COVID-19 can pose greater risks to some members of our community, in particular older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions. We must all take steps to protect our families, ourselves, our friends, and our community.”