First COVID-19 patient to come off ventilator at Swedish Medical Center talks about experience

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — After 20 days at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Mike McClurkin was finally released this month. He was the hospital’s first COVID-19 patient to come off a ventilator.

“Mike was as sick as anybody can be, and if he can make it, he can get off of the ventilator and he can go home, you know there is cause for hope,” said Dr. Ahmad Rashid.

It was quite a journey. Mike, his wife Ellen, and their 45-year-old son Jason all got sick.

Jason ended up in the intensive care unit at another hospital. Ellen was the only one not hospitalized.

“Why I didn’t get hit as hard as the guys, I don’t know,” Ellen said.

The family says the three of them were together in late February and developed symptoms about a week later. Ellen took Mike to Swedish March 16, when his fever hit 104. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted. Then, he took a turn.

“The pneumonia worsened. That’s the nature of this beast. It can turn on a dime, and just take you down,” Ellen said.

Mike was on a ventilator for nine days. Now that he and Jason are out of the hospital, the family is grateful.

“I’m grateful for the care I got. I’m grateful for the support of our community, and I’m happy to have gotten through it,” Mike said.