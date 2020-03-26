First COVID-19 death reported in Pitkin County

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Public Health Office confirmed the first death of a Pitkin County resident due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The deceased was a 94-year-old male with serious underlying medical issues. He died on March 24 at his home in Aspen. He suffered from COVID-like symptoms for three days, but was not diagnosed prior to his death.

Confirmation of the infection was received Thursday by the Pitkin County coroner.

​”Our hearts are heavy having learned of this first death in our community’s struggle against the spread of COVID-19,” ​ said Karen Koenemann, Director of Pitkin County Public Health. ​“We especially want the family of the victim to know how sorry we are. We know our community will support each other with kindness and compassion in recognition of the significance of this loss.”’