First Colorado coronavirus death reported in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Public health officials announced Friday afternoon that a person in El Paso County has died from the coronavirus. It is the first death from the virus reported in Colorado.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the person who died was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

El Paso County health officials plan to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to give more details.

The first case of the coronavirus was reported in Colorado on March 6.

Since then, Colorado has had 72 “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus, including the fatality.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said of the 72 cases, three were in critical condition.