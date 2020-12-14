FORT COLLINS (KDVR) — The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given out this afternoon, just three days after receiving emergency approval by the FDA.

Colorado has ordered 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 95,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which has not yet been approved by the FDA.

High-contact healthcare workers and people who live and work in long-term care homes will be among the first to receive the vaccine as Phase 1a. Phase 1b consists of other healthcare workers and first responders.

You will be able to watch the first dose being given live on KDVR.com at 2 p.m.