Film/TV studios to cut back on sex and fight scenes

DENVER (KDVR) — Hollywood got the green light to resume film and television productions on Friday. But in our new COVID-19 world, there are some new guidelines studios want their employees to follow.

Some studios plan to cut back on fight and sex scenes to keep actors a safe distance apart. Instead, they plan to rely more heavily on special effects artists and editors.

“I hope it helps special effects artists in Colorado and around the world,” said Dr. Vincent Piturro, a Professor of Film and Media Studies at MSU Denver.

In Colorado, the motion picture and television industry is responsible for more than 19,870 jobs and and $1.54 billion in wages.

Since filming was halted at the beginning of the pandemic, Piturro said studios are going to have to make up for lost work to get their production volume up to what it was pre-COVID-19.

“Hollywood has always worked around whatever restrictions they’ve had to deal with,” Piturro said. “We’re talking about some of the most creative people in the world. With some of the best technology in the world. And I feel they’re going to be able to work around them in many different ways.”

Piturro said this could open the door for more film and television work here in Colorado.

Regardless of the new challenges facing the industry, Piturro believes this will be a time for creative types to shine.

“As long as they have a great story to tell, they’re going to be able to figure it out,” Piturro said.