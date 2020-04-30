Filing fee scam warning for Denver business owners

DENVER (KDVR) – Secretary of State Jena Griswold sent out an alert to small business owners about third party filing fee requests on Thursday.

The Colorado Secretary of State maintains an easy-to-use online filing system for businesses with a $10 fee. The use of a third party, sometimes asking a fee of $110 to complete filings, is not required.

“During this time when many small businesses are struggling, third parties have been sending out solicitations asking for unnecessary fees to file business reports with our office,” said Secretary Griswold.

Other misleading solicitations may:

Appear similar to a government form.

Cite specific Colorado statutes.

Contain your business entity’s actual business ID number and date of formation, as reflected in the Secretary of State’s business records.

Contain a “Customer ID Number” that does not match a number given to you by a State or Federal Agency.

Contain a warning to make sure that the form’s instructions are followed exactly when completing the form.

Require a fee.

Contain a due date for your response.

Offer to file a “Statement Curing Delinquency” or “Periodic Report”

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office does not send these solicitations.