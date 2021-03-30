Fever or chills? COVID testing is still important

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado has seen decreasing COVID-19 testing, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who thinks they may have been exposed, should get tested for COVID-19, the CDPHE reminds Coloradans.
“While it is good news that more of the state is opening and cases are decreasing, we cannot completely let our guard down or stop using preventive measures until everyone who wants a vaccine has received one,” said Eric France, CHDPE’s chief medical officer.
“Testing allows the state to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and helps us mitigate outbreaks and increased disease transmission.”
The CDPHE advises people with symptoms to get tested quickly, and stay away from others.
People who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 should wait five days since the exposure to get tested and follow quarantine instructions, according to the CDPHE.
Testing sites can be found on the site locations map.
Free, state-run community testing sites available:
- Adams City High School
- Bennett Community Center
- Crossroads Church
- Westminster High School
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office & Conference Center
- Ethiopian Evangelical Church
- Instructional Support Facility
- Littleton Park and Walk
- SOAR Academy Sheridan/Englewood
- Archuleta Fairgrounds
- Centaurus High School
- Abraham Lincoln High School
- All City Stadium South
- Clayton Early Learning
- George Washington High School
- Holyoke Event Center
- Montbello High School
- North High School
- Edgewater
- Echo Park Stadium – Doug Co Parker
- Mission Medical
- Arvada Covenant Church
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds
- Lakewood at South Kipling
- Montessori School of Evergreen
- Our Lady of the Pines Church-Conifer
- Red Rocks Community College
- Colorado School of Mines
- Fort Lewis College Stadium
- Banner Health – Sterling
- Colorado Mesa University
- Fruita Monument High School
- Grand Mesa Middle School
- Peachtree Shopping Center
- Fort Morgan
- Milliken Athletic Complex
- Nelson Farm Park
- St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center
- Clear Creek County EMS
- Black Hawk – Gilpin
- Washington County Fairgrounds
- Sedgwick County Fairgrounds
- Wiggins Community Church
- Open Bible Medical Clinic & Pharmacy
- Bailey Public Library
- DIA – Denver International Airport
- Aurora Center for Active Adults – Del Mar
- Cañon City – Fremont County DPHE
- Castle Rock – Douglas County Fairgrounds
- Centennial Center Park
- Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs
- Falcon – Rock Island Regional Trailhead
- Fountain
- Lone Tree – Canvas Credit Union
- Longmont – Boulder Fairgrounds
- Mesa County Fairgrounds
- Pueblo Mall
- Rampart Range Campus
- Silverthorne
- Stazio Ball Fields
- UNC Greeley
- Westminster – Fat Cats
Information on COVID-19 in Colorado, including where to get a vaccine and the status dial as available on at Colorado COVID-19.