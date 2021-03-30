Fever or chills? COVID testing is still important

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado has seen decreasing COVID-19 testing, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who thinks they may have been exposed, should get tested for COVID-19, the CDPHE reminds Coloradans.

“While it is good news that more of the state is opening and cases are decreasing, we cannot completely let our guard down or stop using preventive measures until everyone who wants a vaccine has received one,” said Eric France, CHDPE’s chief medical officer.

“Testing allows the state to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and helps us mitigate outbreaks and increased disease transmission.”

The CDPHE advises people with symptoms to get tested quickly, and stay away from others.

People who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 should wait five days since the exposure to get tested and follow quarantine instructions, according to the CDPHE.

Testing sites can be found on the site locations map.

Information on COVID-19 in Colorado, including where to get a vaccine and the status dial as available on at Colorado COVID-19.