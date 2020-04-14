FEMA provides $3 million worth of essential baby supplies to Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – Infant supplies worth $3 million were delivered to Colorado’s newly formed Statewide Feeding Task Force on Monday.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided:
- 8,200 cases of formula
- 23,260 packages of diapers
- 53,167 packages of diaper wipes
“We are proud to be leading the Statewide Feeding Task Force and are encouraged by the statewide coordination with partners to identify needs and collaborate to meet them,” said Colorado Department of Human Services Executive Director Michelle Barnes.
Essential supplies will be available to families in need at 41 locations statewide. Families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and child care providers who are taking part in the Emergency Child Care Collaborative will also be able to access the supplies.
Visit the Office of Early Childhood’s website for more information.
Below is a list of distribution sites around the state:
- Arapahoe County Early Childhood Council
- Bright Futures of Children
- A Precious Child
- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado
- Catholic Charities Diocese of Pueblo
- Community Partnership Family Resource Center
- Connections 4 Kids
- Delta County Family Resource Center
- Denver Indian Family Resource Center
- Early Childhood Council Boulder County
- Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success
- Families Forward Resource Center
- Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- Family Resource Center
- Family Resource Center Roaring Fork Schools
- Focus Points Family Resource Center
- Fremont County Family Center – Starpoint
- Gunnison-Hindale Early Childhood Council
- Hilltop Family Community Resources
- Huerfano Family Resource Center
- La Plata Family Centers Coalition
- Morgan County Family Center
- Mountain Family Center
- Prairie Family Center
- The Pinon Project
- Rural Communities Resource Center
- Sister Carmen Community Center
- Tri-County Family Care Center
- United Way Weld County
- West End Family Link Center
- Washington County Connections
- Food Bank of the Rockies
- Food Bank of the Rockies, Western Slope
- Care & Share Food Bank
- Weld Food Bank
- Lift Up
- Durango Food Bank
- La Puente’s Food Bank Network of the San Luis Valley
The Statewide Feeding Task Force was created on March 9 to respond to COVID-19 feeding needs.