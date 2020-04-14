FEMA provides $3 million worth of essential baby supplies to Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – Infant supplies worth $3 million were delivered to Colorado’s newly formed Statewide Feeding Task Force on Monday.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided:

8,200 cases of formula

23,260 packages of diapers

53,167 packages of diaper wipes

“We are proud to be leading the Statewide Feeding Task Force and are encouraged by the statewide coordination with partners to identify needs and collaborate to meet them,” said Colorado Department of Human Services Executive Director Michelle Barnes.

Essential supplies will be available to families in need at 41 locations statewide. Families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and child care providers who are taking part in the Emergency Child Care Collaborative will also be able to access the supplies.

Visit the Office of Early Childhood’s website for more information.

Below is a list of distribution sites around the state:

The Statewide Feeding Task Force was created on March 9 to respond to COVID-19 feeding needs.