Feeling burnout Working From Home? You’re not alone.

DENVER (KDVR) — A new survey suggests the longer people work from home without properly balancing their personal lives, the more likely they are to deal with burnout and other mental health issues.

A recent survey of 1,000 workers from the consulting firm, ‘Eagle Hill’, shows 55% of people working from home during the month of August indicated they were dealing with burnout. That’s a 10% increase since March.

The survey goes on to show, nearly half of the employees feeling burnout blamed a heavier workload. About 39% pinpointed having issues balancing their professional and personal lives. In addition, 37% blamed poor communication.

“I think people are feeling very ‘locked in’ so to speak,” said Dr. Eric French, the Medical Director of Adult Inpatient Psychiatry at HealthOne Behavioral Health and Wellness Center at the The Medical Center of Aurora North Campus.

French said moving your work life into your home life can have negative effects.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, a little less than 25% of employees were still working from home in August. In May, that figure sat at 35%.

“That novelty wears off after a certain period of time and people start to miss their day to day routine. They miss their colleagues, that workflow they have,” said Dr. French.

A study from ‘SmartAsset’ shows leading up to the pandemic, employees in Denver and Aurora were already dealing with higher burnout rates.

In fact, on a list of top cities where worker burnout is more likely, Aurora came in at #1 and Denver was #6.

According to experts, you should look for ways to better balance your personal life and work life.

“It becomes very challenging because you’re never really separating, you’re staying in that gear so to speak,” Dr. French added.

Dr. French suggests people take breaks during their shifts to get outside, exercise regularly and to stop working when they’re done for the day.

“These things have to continue to happen in order for people to not feel like they’re trapped,” Dr. French explained.