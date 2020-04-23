‘Feeding the Frontlines Denver’ supports restaurants while feeding essential workers

DENVER (KDVR) — A brand-new partnership is helping the struggling restaurant industry while providing meals to those on the front lines of the pandemic. “Feeding the Frontlines Denver” started a few weeks ago and has already raised more than $50,000.

It started with a group of friends who wanted to help their favorite restaurants stay in business. They decided the best thing to do would be to donate food to people working to keep us healthy and safe.

Rob Anderson is one of the founders.

“We want to make this as easy as possible for any health care provider. We want to make sure it is nutritious,” he said.

They partnered with the “Colorado Healing Fund” to raise money.

Jordan Finegan said, “Our mission and reputation is we provide people a secure place for people to donate in times of trauma because a lot of times, you aren’t positive about if your donation is going to the people you are intending it to go to. Here, you know all the money is going to the restaurants and the frontline workers with the meals and I think that’s a really important aspect of our organization.”

Frank DeAngelis is on the board of the “Colorado Healing Fund”, a nonprofit founded in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders to establish a secure way to contribute to victims of mass casualties in Colorado.

“We really decided there are other ways we can help people in need, that’s the biggest thing with the Colorado Healing Fund: helping people in the state of Colorado heal,” he said.

He also has a personal connection to those working the front lines right now.

“It’s near and dear to my heart. I have a son who is a firefighter, a daughter who works over at Children’s Hospital. It’s important they are putting their lives on the line. Any time we can reach out and do that. I think back to 9/11 and when we all came together as Americans against the enemy. Now the enemy is COVID-19, and we are coming together. I know at times it can be overwhelming, people are down. This is a way to help,” DeAngelis said.

In their first week, “Feed the Frontlines Denver” has delivered more than 1,000 meals to police officers, firefighters and medical workers. Their goal is 2,000 meals per day.

Anderson said the reactions from those receiving the meals is priceless.

“Although they are wearing their masks, you could tell they are smiling and giddy behind the mask. It’s really awesome. The community here is eternally inspiring. The Denver community has really come together to support this initiative. It’s a pretty simple concept so people can really get behind it quickly,” he said.

Restaurants that would like to take part can fill out at application:

And they are accepting donations from the public online.