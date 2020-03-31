FedEx Ground hiring for 300 positions in Denver

The side of FedEx truck is seen in Chantilly, Virginia, January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER– FedEx announced on Tuesday that it plans to hire for 300 positions in Denver due to a critical demand for service.

FedEx is an essential business and we take seriously our responsibility to continue delivering critically needed supplies as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. FedEx is hiring team members in Denver to help us continue to power commerce during this time of need. Open positions are for package handlers with growth opportunities to build a great career.

FedEx said interested candidates must be at least 18-years-old.

LINK: Apply Here

According to FedEx Ground, these are the position benefits:

Competitive wages dependent on shift starting at $15/hour with the opportunity for additional temporary earning potential

Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement

Paid parental leave

Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more

Day and night shifts available