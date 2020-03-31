Watch
FedEx Ground hiring for 300 positions in Denver

DENVER– FedEx announced on Tuesday that it plans to hire for 300 positions in Denver due to a critical demand for service.

FedEx is an essential business and we take seriously our responsibility to continue delivering critically needed supplies as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. FedEx is hiring team members in Denver to help us continue to power commerce during this time of need. Open positions are for package handlers with growth opportunities to build a great career.

FedEx said interested candidates must be at least 18-years-old.

LINK: Apply Here

According to FedEx Ground, these are the position benefits:

  • Competitive wages dependent on shift starting at $15/hour with the opportunity for additional temporary earning potential
  • Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
  • Paid parental leave
  • Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
  • Day and night shifts available

