Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Denver over COVID vaccine mandate

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) – A federal judge in Denver has dismissed a lawsuit brought on against the city by contractors who claimed the city didn’t have the right to require COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawsuit was filed by several organizations representing contractors in the construction industry that do business with Denver on city projects.

Last August, the city issued a law requiring city employees and those who do business with the city to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

The contractor organizations claimed in their lawsuit that the vaccine mandate would cause a “mass resignation of employees that will harm contractor business and affect their ability to perform their contracts.”

One contractor business involved in the lawsuit reported to the court that about 68% of its construction workforce and 23% of its professional staff were unvaccinated when the lawsuit was filed.

As for city employees who refuse to get a vaccine, the city said those workers would face penalties.

Those who refuse to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “under any circumstances” will be fired, the city said back in October.