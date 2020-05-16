Fatal Denver shooting suspect paroled weeks earlier due to COVID-19 concerns

DENVER (KDVR) — The man accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman in Denver earlier this month was paroled three weeks earlier due to COVID-19 concerns. Cornelius Haney, 40, is being held in the Denver jail without bond on a murder charge.

Haney was arrested in connection to the shooting, which occurred in an alley between Valentia and Verbena streets near East Colfax Avenue. Police say surveillance video helped lead them to Haney.

The victim, Heather Perry had recently moved back to the Denver area, according to a close friend.

Records show Haney pleaded guilty to a robbery in 2016 and was sentenced to seven years in prison. He became eligible for parole in 2017 with a mandatory release date in August 2020.

In March, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order allowing the Department of Corrections to adjust certain criteria to manage the number of inmates during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner said, “Mr. Haney was released due to special needs parole criteria. When looking at special needs parole criteria, the Department of Corrections’ medical staff reviews offenders for risk factors related to COVID as documented by the Centers for Disease Control.”

Skinners says the clinical team reviews the inmate’s medical records to individually confirm the existence of conditions and their severity. She did not comment specifically on Haney’s medical history or health.

“The Department also reviews information related to their crime of incarceration and behavior inside the facility. Once the medical and parole team has made a recommendation, the packet is forwarded to the Parole Board for review. The Parole Board reviews the application packet and renders a decision,” said Skinner.

Polis spoke about the situation during a press briefing Friday.

“That particular inmate has been eligible for parole since 2017 and he would have had a mandatory parole granted in August of this year. Nobody should be released simply because of COVID-19,” said Polis.