Faster, painless COVID-19 test developed by CU

Postdoctoral research associate Nicholas Meyerson examines saliva samples that have changed color as part of the process of a rapid, portable saliva-based COVID-19 test able to return results in 45 minutes in the Sawyer lab at the Biofrontiers Institute at the University of Colorado Boulder . (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – University of Colorado Boulder (CU) announced a new, less expensive COVID-19 test that uses saliva collection instead of a nasal swap on Wednesday.

“We are facing a serious testing shortage in this country right now as more people want to get tested and diagnostics labs are overwhelmed,” said Nicholas Meyerson, a postdoctoral associate in the Sawyer Lab at the BioFrontiers Institute at CU Boulder.

“We’ve developed a test that could get results to people much faster.”

The new test, which returns results in 45 minutes, requires the patient to spit in a tube. If the sample changes color from pink to yellow it’s positive. The test can be completed on site, with no need to send samples to a lab.

The test is designed to provide widespread screening at a low cost, ideal for use in factories and schools.

“The test predicted with 100% accuracy all of the negative samples, and 29 of 30 positive samples were predicted accurately,” said Meyerson.