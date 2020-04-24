Family says Centennial facility has not provided consistent updates about loved one with COVID-19

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora family says they have not been able to get consistent updates about the health of their loved one who lives at Orchard Park Health Care Center in Centennial.

Beverly Oskins is among the at least 45 residents of the nursing home who have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-one workers have tested positive or are probable cases.

“I’m feeling fine,” she told her granddaughter in a telephone conversation recorded with permission.

Oskins’ family tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers they’ve not been able to get consistent updates on her condition and how she’s being treated.

“Sometimes it’s OK but sometime it’s pretty shabby. They don’t understand what I’m saying. I had to almost shout at them,” Oskins said.

Thomas Sylvain, the facility’s administrator, sent a statement saying, “There is nothing more important than the welfare of our patients.”

But Oskins’ granddaughter Valerie Tatum, who is a registered nurse and had COVID-19 herself, says staff have not helped her grandmother communicate with them, sometimes for days at a time.

“It’s heartbreaking because, like I said, we did lose my grandfather. We were allowed to visit with her in a conference room. But we have not been able to see her since,” said Tatum.

Sylvain said that staff provide assistance with communication tools.

The number of infected workers concerns Tatum, who says she has seen workers not wearing masks.

But on Thursday, Oskins said she saw workers wearing personal protective equipment.

Sylvan said staff is “using all appropriate personal protective equipment”.

Oskins’ family says they are also concerned because of the time it took to report COVID-19 cases.

The center tells FOX31 it reports all of its results as they become available.

It has also provided Zoom calls for families to ask questions.

Still, Oskins’ family continues to worry since they are not able to see her face-to-face.

