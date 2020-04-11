Family of Greeley nursing home resident with COVID-19 concerned about conditions inside facility

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Greeley family is speaking out about the conditions inside a nursing home in Greeley where at least 14 people have died from COVID-19.

The daughter of a 75-year-old man who has tested positive for the disease said the conditions inside the center are deplorable and the family is worried.

William Sebastiani was admitted into the Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley the third week of February. He tested positive for COVID-19 a short time later.

His family was devastated.

Sebastiani’s daughter, Brenda Vahl said, “I want to something to be done about this. This is cruelty to these people. This is horrible.”

The outbreak at the facility is one of the largest known clusters of deaths at a long-term care facility in Colorado so far.

Vahl says there were many problems at the facility before COVID-19 struck.

“He was so swollen and lethargic, really bad, before we were shut out of there. I kept telling them, ‘You have to take him to the hospital. There’s something wrong with him.’ And they refused to do it,” said Vahl.

Vahl says there were also problems with bedsores, severe hygiene issues and falls.

The family tells FOX31 Sebastiani began to speak nonsensically and nearly 80 calls to the center went unanswered.

Sebasitiani is now at a hospital in Longmont and is in quarantine.

Centennial Healthcare Center’s parent company sent a statement saying they could not comment on any patient individually.

However, a spokesperson said in part, “We are doing everything in our power to protect our residents and staff.”

That spokesperson also wrote, “We are in contact with the resident representative of every resident in our Center to keep them informed of their loved one’s condition as it evolves and call every responsible party to notify them once we confirm a COVID-positive case in our Center.”

Below is the full statement from Centennial Healthcare dated April 10:

“We are doing everything in our power to protect our residents and staff. This includes providing appropriate PPE, taking heightened precautions and adhering to protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). We are also working closely with our local health department to prevent exposure and to protect all our residents and staff at the Center. Before every shift, we assess the health of our staff and screen all staff members for respiratory illness, which includes a temperature check. We are also restricting visitation at this time based on guidance from the CDC and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

We know that this is an unsettling and scary time for our residents and their family members. We understand and greatly appreciate family members’ concern for their loved ones and are doing everything in our power to keep our residents safe and protected. We are in contact with the resident representative of every resident in our Center to keep them informed of their loved one’s condition as it evolves and call every responsible party to notify them once we confirm a COVID-positive case in our Center. We will continue to update family members in the coming days as new information becomes available or as circumstances change. We are working closely with the health authorities to follow their guidance and have been 100% transparent with all information released to the authorities, family members and the wider public, while maintaining the dignity and privacy of each of our residents.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated information and education to the Center, staff, patients, residents and families, as updates become available. We appreciate the continued support of the long-term care community, and the agencies and associations that support us in our efforts.”