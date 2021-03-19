Family finally able to lay their loved one to rest after 1-year wait

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Rodney Myers was one of the first people to pass away with COVID-19 in Colorado. Now a year later, his family is finally getting to say their goodbyes.

“Rodney Myers, my father, my friend, he was a great dad,” his daughter Christi Myers, said.

Rodney passed away March 18, 2020. He was a father, grandfather and veteran who touched the hearts of many in his Greeley community.

One year and One day after his passing, loved ones prepare to say their final goodbyes.

“We’re finally having a service tomorrow and it’s a been a whole year,” Christi said. “We haven’t had, I haven’t had no closure. I think I need that closure. I still can’t believe he’s gone.”

The Myers family faced one battle after the next to properly say goodbye to Rodney, starting with his final days.

“We went to the hospital and I was very disappointed because we couldn’t even stay there with him, we couldn’t be in the emergency room with him, we had to just leave him there,” Christi said. “That was hard, that was hard.”

Loved ones tell FOX31 things got even harder after Rodney was admitted to the hospital.

“He was in there for four days, went in the 14th and died the 18th,” Christi said. “They kept him in the hospital morgue for a really long time because it took forever to get his test back.”

After 10 days of waiting for the hospital to release Rodney and his finally received confirmation that he died with COVID-19.

Less than three weeks later his brother passed away with COVID-19 too.

Then loved ones learned funerals weren’t being conducted in person.

“We haven’t been able to have a service because there’s only a limited amount of people allowed and if everyone couldn’t be there, what’s the point,” Christi said.

After days, weeks and months of waiting the Myers recently got the green light from Rodney’s pastor, saying an in-person service is possible.

“I need it,” Christi said. “I am looking forward to it but at the same time I’m not. I need the closure. I just feel bad for everybody who’s gone through it.”