False reports of police impersonators during stay-at-home order

DENVER (KDVR) – District Attorney (DA) George Brauchler is addressing concerns about enforcement of the statewide stay-at-home orders. Police impersonators and the false reporting of being stopped by a fake cop have been reported.

“These are trying times on many levels for all of us. We need to work together to encourage everyone to follow the public health orders that are in effect,” said DA George Brauchler. “We need to, and we will, support our law enforcement officers in this time.

“Making false reports of crimes is lying, wastes resources and weakens our system. Pretending to be law enforcement and usurping their authority for any purpose is an attack on the legitimacy of our system. Neither will be tolerated in our community.”

Law enforcement can investigate violations of the order, but keep in mind that:

You do NOT need to provide any paperwork or documentation that your travel is essential.

There are no checkpoints because of COVID-19.

If you have concerns that a stop is not bonafide, call 911 immediately from a safe place.

The primary goal of law enforcement it to encourage voluntary compliance, there are civil and criminal penalties for violations.

Brauchler says there is a case when a woman told Aurora police she was stopped by an impersonator. Police investigated and found no evidence of the stop, the woman confessed to police she had made it up.

While peace officer impersonators are rare, they do exist. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has charged six people with that crime over the last three years.