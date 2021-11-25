Facing patient surge, healthcare workers take extra shifts this Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — Healthcare workers across Colorado are having to work extra shifts this holiday season as they face staffing shortages and a surge in COVID and other hospitalizations in the state.

“I’d love to be home with my family, but my second family is my team in the ICU,” Dr. Joshua Solomon, with the critical care section at National Jewish Health, said.

Solomon took a shift at another hospital in the metro area this Thanksgiving to help out. He spent his holiday in the intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Medical Center.

“Today, we had 18 patients. All are COVID, 17 of them are on life support,” Solomon said.

Compared to pre-pandemic, Solomon said healthcare workers are facing changes when it comes to scheduling over the holidays. He said that is because of a shortage of staff and increase in patients.

“Thanksgiving is not my holiday, but I’m stepping up like all my colleagues to help,” Solomon said.

He said that after Thursday’s gatherings, especially those indoors with large groups, that hospitals here will see more of an increase in patients.

“I’m worried we’re going to see a peak during Christmas because of this holiday. Not sure where we’re going to put the patients, but we will figure it out,” Solomon said.

Solomon is hopeful that if the Food and Drug Administration approves of Pfizer’s anti-viral pill, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for COVID.

“Next year will be a bit brighter, and at some point, you’ll say, “Oh, it’s like the common cold, you’ll take a pill and get on with your life,'” Solomon said.