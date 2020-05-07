Facing backlash, Frontier will not offer ‘More Room’ option for passengers

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver-based Frontier Airlines will not offer a “More Room” option for passengers after receiving widespread criticism. The $39 option would have guaranteed passengers an empty middle seat next to them.

The option was announced Monday and would have been available on flights starting Friday.

On Wednesday, Barry Biffle, the airlines’ president and CEO, said More Room would no longer be offered.

In a letter to lawmakers in Washington, Biffle said:

“We recognize the concerns raised that we are profiting from safety and this was never our intent. We simply wanted to provide our customers with an option for more space. However, we will rescind the seat price increase associated with the More Room product and revert to our former seat assignment pricing. We will leave the seats blocked which were associated with this product and honor purchases made by all customers who bought the product up until now.”

In the letter, Biffle said Frontier has “led the industry” in terms of safety procedures since the beginning of the pandemic.

The company’s leader also said that passenger traffic has recently increased, and Frontier decided to require face masks on board.

“While we believe this ensures safety, we knew some customers wanted more peace of mind and therefore we introduced the More Room product that guaranteed an empty middle seat,” Biffle wrote.

He added that blocking all middle seats — or 1/3 of all seats — would result in fare increases of 50% in order to maintain the same revenue.

“This would not only be harmful to consumers but would cause further strain on the economy at a time when our country can least afford it,” Biffle said.

He concluded the letter by saying Frontier will “continue to be consistent with the broader industry and make best efforts to ensure as much social distancing as possible throughout the aircraft.”