Face Masks will be required at Boulder County Open Space

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County open space managers say that residents and visitors must bring a face covering with them to open space properties and wear them at trailheads, when passing others, and anytime it is not possible to keep a safe 6-foot distance from anyone not living in the same household.

Face coverings are not necessary when on the trail away from other people. It’s completely acceptable to lower them for comfort, but have them ready to cover mouth and nose when encountering other visitors, according to a release from Boulder County Thursday morning.

“Many residents don’t feel safe visiting the trails right now because so few people are wearing masks when they get close to each other. Everyone should feel welcome and safe when recreating on open space, especially our most vulnerable residents. It’s such an important resource for mental and physical health in these challenging times,” says Eric Lane, director of Boulder County Parks & Open Space. It’s critical to remember that not everyone infected by the virus will show symptoms; therefore, it’s best to keep a 6 foot distance whenever possible, wear a face covering, and avoid touching your face. “Having a mask with you whenever you leave the house is as important as remembering your keys or other essential items, whether you’re going to the grocery store or visiting an open space property,” adds Lane.

Visitors who do not have a face covering with them may be asked to leave the property.