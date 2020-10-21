Face masks are changing the way Coloradans wear makeup

DENVER (KDVR) — New data shows face masks and other COVID-19 lifestyle changes are adjusting the way Coloradans wear makeup.

A new survey from NPD Beauty shows 71 percent of women are wearing less makeup during the pandemic.

“Does that surprise you?” asked FOX31 Reporter Kevin Torres.

“No, not at all,” said Cassandra Candelaria, owner of Candelaria Beauty in Denver.

Candelaria has been helping women in the Denver area with their makeup needs for more than a decade.

According to the data, Amazon lip care sales are down 15%, while eye makeup sales are up a whopping 204% (year over year).

“I feel like more women are putting on eyebrows, so filling in their eyebrows and putting on eyeliner and mascara,” Candelaria explained.

As for lipstick and other makeup that would be covered up by a mask, Candelaria offers this advice:

“Oh it’s [makeup] definitely going to transfer to the face mask. Depending on the products though, it could leave less traces if you’re wearing a longer wear lipstick. Such as a liquid lipstick. And it’s more matte – meaning no gloss, no creaminess to it. It’s more dry,” Candelaria explained.