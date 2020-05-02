Face coverings required in Lone Tree stores starting May 8

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Lone Tree Mayor Jackie Millet issued an executive order Friday requiring cloth face coverings in all indoor retail stores. She had the unanimous support of City Council.

The order goes into effect May 8 and will remain in effect until May 26.

“We have been given the privilege of reopening commerce in the metro region, and it is our responsibility to do it right,” said Millet. “We must do all we can to keep the COVID-19 curve flattened, protect our residents, workers and visitors, and position Lone Tree businesses to not only reopen successfully, but remain open.”

Children under 2 and people with breathing issues are exempt from the order.

“We want Lone Tree’s businesses to remain open and our community to be healthy, and one of the best ways to protect each other is by wearing face coverings,” said Lone Tree police Chief Kirk Wilson. “While we can certainly enforce this order, our goal is to obtain voluntary compliance through an education-first strategy and by working closely with our businesses.”

One of metro Denver’s largest shopping centers, Park Meadows, is located in Lone Tree.

“As we prepare to open our doors to the public, safety remains at the forefront of all our decision-making, and it is reassuring to have the City’s support in this matter,” said Pam Kelly, the mall’s general manager. “By working together, we can continue on track to successfully reopening the City and all of its retailers.”

More information is available on the city’s website.

Lone Tree is located in Douglas County, where the stay-at-home order transitioned to “Safer at Home” guidelines on Monday.