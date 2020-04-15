‘Extraordinary job of social distancing’; Critical data shows ‘leveling off’ of patients being hospitalized in Colorado with coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Hospital Association released new details surrounding hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 in Colorado on Wednesday.

According to the CHA, hospitals are reporting early signs of a leveling off of patients being hospitalized with COVID-19.



“Colorado Hospital Association and its member hospitals and health systems thank Coloradans for their efforts to comply with the state’s ‘stay at home’ order,” said Darlene Tad-y, MD, CHA vice president of clinical affairs. “Colorado hospitals report early signs of a leveling off of patients being hospitalized with COVID-19.”

CHA said that as of Tuesday, there were 1,215 Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19 or with COVID-19 symptoms. That number had grown steadily since mid-March, when hospitals began reporting this data to the state, but it has leveled off in the past week. Additionally, earlier this week, Colorado hospitals began collecting and reporting the number of patients discharged, which is also reflected in this data.

Date Patients discharged on this date Hospitalized patients as of date Hospitalized patients with positive COVID test Hospitalized patients with COVID symptoms but no test April 8 1,270 840 430 April 9 1,286 856 430 April 10 1,234 837 397 April 11 1,172 844 328 April 12 167 1,182 827 355 April 13 150 1,193 844 349 April 14 204 1,215 886 329 Chart provided by CHA

“This is critical data that will continue to inform the decisions we are making at the state level for how to best respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Jared Polis. “I applaud the hospitals for finally disclosing this information. This is very useful data that informs our planning around how many hospital beds are needed and increases our knowledge of the trajectory of the virus in Colorado. The commitment of hospitals to this additional transparency is important now more than ever. We also thank the front-line health care workers, for all their work to protect and save Coloradans throughout this global pandemic. We remain committed to ensuring Coloradans have as much information as possible as we get through this difficult time together.”

The CHA said that so far, Colorado hospitals have had sufficient ventilators and critical care beds for the coronavirus patients.

“Coloradans are doing an extraordinary job of social distancing, leading to this flattening of our curve,” said Dr. Tad-y. “We urge all Coloradans to continue this important work, just as our health care providers will continue their important work caring for our patients. We’re all in this together and doing our part – and we hope we can continue to report numbers heading in the right direction.”