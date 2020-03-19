Expert offers guidance on whether Colorado kids can hang out together during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver (KDVR) — With all the kids out of school and COVID-19 circulating, many parents aren’t sure if they should allow their kids to hang out with friends.

While some parents are taking their kids to parks to play outside in small groups, other parents are not allowing their kids to interact at all.

So we asked Laura-Anne Cleveland, the associate chief nursing officer for Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, for her thoughts on the matter.

“Having limited playdates is OK,” she said, if the kids are healthy, and have not been exposed. “The United States CDC and (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) have said no more than 10 people gathering is really the optimal thing. So if you think of little playdates, we don’t want these big playdates -- these big parties -- that is not within the guidelines.

“If you have people that are in those high-risk categories in your house, that may be something that you decide that you are not going to do playdates,” she said.

Cleveland says it’s important to wipe down surfaces and any toys that were used. Tell your kids to practice social distancing, not to touch their face and to use hand sanitizer.

But remember, it is possible that kids can be carriers without showing symptoms, so only do what you are comfortable with as a parent.