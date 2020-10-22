Expert: Coloradans should plan on working from home until July 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — A good chunk Coloradans who are currently working from home shouldn’t expect to return to the office until at least the Summer of 2021.

That’s the word from experts as more companies extend their work from home policies until at least July.

At first, many employers said it would be January before employees returned — but now July is the new January.

“I think Colorado mirroring the broader national picture. In terms of – again – almost half of all workers. 80% of all workers who are eligible to be working from home are in fact working from home,” said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob.

Stevenson tracks these sorts of trends and says workers are in no rush to return to the office.

According to a new survey from Wakefield Research, 73% of employees fear their health and personal safety would be at risk if they returned to the office.

“We’ve seen anywhere from 73% all the way up to 90% who say very much the same thing,” said Stevenson.

Which is why Stevenson believes when Coloradans eventually do return to the office, they should expect to do so on a limited and/or as-needed basis.

“Lead by the technology industry in Colorado we’re seeing people increasingly say ‘Hey, we’re next. We’re going to move to a fully hybrid model where we will reopen the office’, but you will always permanently have the flexibility to work from home when and however much you see fit,” Stevenson said.