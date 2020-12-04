Experimental COVID-19 antibody drug being administered at 4 UCHealth locations

FILE – In this May 2020 photo provided by Eli Lilly, a researcher tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis. Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. (David Morrison/Eli Lilly via AP)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UCHealth is treating COVID-19 patients with bamlanivimab, an experimental antibody drug that may lessen the severity of illness in high-risk people, keeping them out of the hospital.

A limited 650 doses have been allocated to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs and Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.

“This antibody treatment is still being studied, and there’s a lot that remains unknown about its effectiveness,” Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention at UCHealth said.

“If we can lessen the severity of illness and keep people out of the hospital, those are beds we can use for other patients with more acute needs.”

It is an outpatient intravenous treatment and patients already hospitalized from COVID-19 do not qualify for the drug. To ensure an equal chance of receiving the medication, it is administered randomly to high-risk coronavirus cases.